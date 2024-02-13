Dirt bike crash prompts investigation by B.C. police oversight agency

British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it was notified about a Campbell River RCMP response to a report of an armed man early Sunday morning.

Mounties said they were called to a home on Reef Crescent near Erickson Road around 1:05 a.m., after an armed man was reportedly standing in the driveway of the residence.

Forty-five minutes later, police said the man left the home on a dirt bike, turning east on Erickson Road. The bike crashed and the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the IIO.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the man's injury," the agency said in a statement.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or through the iiobc.ca website.