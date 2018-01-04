

Dine Out Vancouver Festival

Various restaurants and venues

January 19 - February 4

dineoutvancouver.com

Produced by Tourism Vancouver, Dine Out Vancouver Festival is Canada’s largest annual celebration of food and drink. Attracting more than 100,000 locals and visitors each year, the festival takes over the city with 17 days of culinary events, prix fixe menus at 300-plus restaurants (at $20, $30 or $40 CAD price points), as well as special hotel packages and rates. The festival promotes local and regional ingredients, the wines of British Columbia, and the city’s exceptional culinary talent. Dine Out Vancouver Festival 2018 runs from January 19 to February 4, 2018.

