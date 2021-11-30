Dikes 'as ready as they can be' for incoming rain, mayor says as rain falls in flood-damaged Abbotsford

VANCOUVER -

The mayor of one of the cities most impacted by recent B.C. storm systems says the protections in place in Abbotsford are as ready as they're going to get.

In an update Tuesday, Mayor Henry Braun said water levels in some places started to rise in the morning, prompting targeted evacuation orders.

Several roads in the northern part of the city were closed due to flooding as well, he said.

"I can tell you that we are seeing some significant pooling of water on both the Matsqui Prairie and in the North Parallel Road area," he said.

But it's not all bad news, according to Braun.

"Despite the localized flooding that we are experiencing today, I am pleased to be able to share that I have some overall positive forecasts related to the larger flooding situation. Regional water modelling projections for today and for the next few days indicate a stabilization of overall water levels across our region, despite the rain that we are receiving and will continue to receive into tomorrow."

Describing it as "great news," he said the floodgates of a local pump station remain open, and the Sumas River is flowing into the Fraser River, lowering his concerns of another devastating flood.

The Washington-based Nooksack River, responsible for much of the flooding that destroyed homes and left thousands of farm animals dead, is currently not at risk of overflowing, though the situation is "fluid," Braun warned.

A sandbag berm has been built to block floodwaters from crossing the border.

All work along a dike built up to stop the damage of farms in the area is complete, "and right now, our dikes are as ready as they can be," he said.

Patrols are being conducted overnight to ensure any change in conditions is flagged immediately.

"Again I want to reiterate to all of our residents that I am confident that we have done all that we can do to keep our community safe as we go through this final weather event – for this week, anyway," Braun said.

In terms of recovery, the mayor said rapid damage assessments of properties continue, and that efforts were briefly hampered by recent flooding.

He said the long-term focus will be on the rebuilding of critical infrastructure to prevent this from happening again. This will be supported by the provincial and federal governments, he said.

"Over the last several days, I have witnessed firsthand the results of all of the efforts that have been put forward, protecting our community from further damage," he said.

"I cannot thank you enough for coming together to protect our community."