'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.

Mounties were called to the store around 10 p.m. Saturday, where they discovered a woman had been stabbed by a shoplifter, the Port Alberni RCMP said in a news release. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

The attending officers collected evidence and reviewed surveillance video, which showed the suspect "brutally attacking the unsuspecting victim before stealing liquor from the store and then fleeing the area," police said.

Hours later, police say they located the suspect on the south side of the city and arrested him for attempted murder and robbery. The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor.

"The robbery and assault that occurred were difficult to see," Const. Richard Johns said in the release.

"Our team of investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night and well into the following day to ensure a complete report to Crown counsel was compiled and forwarded."

The suspect was held in police custody following a bail hearing and is set to appear in court later this month, police said.