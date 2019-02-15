

CTV Vancouver





A Maple Ridge mother thought she'd have to wait two hours for roadside assistance when her truck ran out of gas Thursday morning.

The truck got stuck on Laity Street just north of Dewdney Trunk Road. She called for help but was told there was a long wait due to weather.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare!" Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement outlining her ordeal.

"On top of all this, one of the worst winter storms of the year had left behind slippery slushy roads, near freezing temperatures and long waits for tow trucks."

But fortunately for the mother, two constables came across her stalled truck while on patrol.

Justin Depew and Ryan Kniepkamp "jumped into action," the RCMP said, and pushed her truck across Dewdney Trunk Road to get it to a safer location.

Two passersby pulled over and joined in the efforts.

Const. Depew then drove to a nearby gas station, returned and refueled the truck.

"Police work is varied and not always only about catching the bad guys. This is who we are and what we do and so, yesterday was a good day at work," the RCMP said.

"Let's all be safe and take care of one another."