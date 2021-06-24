VANCOUVER -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin as a treatment for diabetes.

This Canadian discovery meant that diabetes went from being a fatal diagnosis to a chronic condition.

Over the last century their have been tremendous advancements in diabetes management technology.

Dexcom has been a leader in glucose monitoring systems.

These provide real time glucose levels and alert users to potentially life threatening glycemic events.

The Dexcom G6 CGM system is equipped with the Dexcom follow up app.

This allows users to share their glucose data with up to five people.

Being connected with their circle of care provides peace of mind.

The Dexcom G6 is the only glucose sensor approved in Canada for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes on intensive insulin therapy.

As of June 11th the Dexcom G6 CGM became covered by BC Pharmacare.

