'Devastating heartbreak': Online fundraiser aims to help family of young B.C. woman killed in England

Days after a B.C. woman was tragically killed in Essex, England, an online fundraiser was launched to help her family bring her body home.

The online fundraiser, created over the weekend, has already raised nearly $25,000 for the family of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old who was killed in a home in Chelmsford last week.

Essex police were called to the home, which is about two hours northeast of London, about a disturbance on Tuesday. Wadsworth was found at the scene where she died.

Jack Sepple, 23, was charged with murder.

A long-time friend of Wadsworth said she and Sepple had met about five years ago on social media and this was the first time she had flown to visit him in England. The friend said Wadsworth originally planned to stay in the U.K. for six months but rescheduled her flight to return Thursday, cutting the trip short by a few months.

"Ashley was a precious part of the Wadsworth family. Her spontaneous and witty personality, along with her unforgettable laugh, brought so much joy to those around her," the online fundraiser, made by a family friend, says.

"Every mother and father wish the best for their children as they spread their wings and enter the world. They want them to live their best life! Ashley was doing just that, and that’s how we want to remember her."

The online fundraiser has a goal of gathering $50,000.