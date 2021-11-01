Details on latest COVID-19 cases coming as B.C.'s case rate among worst in Canada

Vancouver -

The first COVID-19 case update of the week will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Monday, covering three days' worth of data.

The latest update, expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will include case and death rates recorded over the weekend.

On Friday, the province extended its indoor mask mandate, which was initially set to expire on Sunday.

"The requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces is being extended during this time of higher transmission of COVID-19 in communities," said Henry in a news release.

"This important layer of protection will help make all of us safer, along with practising hand hygiene regularly, staying away if sick and, most importantly, getting fully vaccinated."

Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, Dix confirmed the extension is indefinite, something he characterized as unsurprising.

Last week, B.C. saw the third-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country per capita (78 cases per 100,000 residents), now close behind Alberta (86 per 100,000).

As of Saturday, Saskatchewan led the country with 124 cases per 100,000, while Ontario pushed its case rate lower to 17 cases per 100,000, according to publicly available data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Ian Holliday