VANCOUVER -- The death of a stunt woman in Vancouver has been ruled accidental, the coroner says in a report nearly three years later.

Sequana Joi Cooke Harris, who went by Joi Harris, died during in an incident on the set of Deadpool 2 in the summer of 2017.

The 40-year-old from New York City was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 14.

A report released by the BC Coroners Service Wednesday said her death was due to blunt force traumatic head injuries.

A toxicology analysis was conducted, and detected no alcohol, prescribed medications or illicit drugs.

Harris was "ejected from a motorcycle while engaged in a film sequence during a film production," the report said.

"Lack of safety headgear is considered a contributory factor."

No recommendations were made in the report, as violations have already been issued by WorkSafeBC.

Last month, it was announced the production company had been fined $300,000 for those violations.

In the report, coroner Kimberly Isbister wrote the death had been reported by Vancouver police, after Harris was ejected from the Ducati Hyperstrada 939 motorcycle she'd been riding for the scene.

She struck the window of a nearby building, the report says.

Harris was a stunt driver working for TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd.

She'd done a number of rehearsals prior to her death, during which she was not wearing a helmet.

During those rehearsals, an estimated seven times, she'd started at a quarter of the speed required, accelerated to half, then to full speed – which for this stunt was about 20 to 25 km/h.

The report says she'd been instructed to leave the doors of the Vancouver Convention Centre, turn left and drive toward a makeshift ramp created by covering a set of stairs with sheets of wood.

As she got to the ramp, the coroner says, video shows she lost control, and instead of coming to a controlled stop, the motorcycle sped up.

It became airborne after reaching the second ramp, the report says.

Harris was able to hold on to the handle bars, but her foot left the foot pegs. Harris and the bike went into the street and struck a concrete median. Harris was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a window of Shaw Tower.

Police were already at the scene, and Emergency Health Services arrived a short time later. Harris was put in the ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

A WorkSafeBC report noted in the days before her death, Harris had met with a stunt co-ordinator at Mammoth Studios. Her abilities were tested, including skidding, braking, and use of the clutch and throttle.

The report says Harris said she'd never ridden a Ducati.

She completed training the day before her death at the site, though the session was mostly based on practicing on the escalator and inside the Convention Centre, Isbister's report says.

She also rode a dirt bike down the stairs where the ramps would be set up, and the observing stunt co-ordinator was comfortable with Harris's ability to perform what was required, according to the coroner. Harris also had experience with racing on open tracks, driving motorcycles at high speeds and performing high-speed braking.

However, she did not have experience working with a motorcycle on a closed set with obstacles, working as a stunt person, the report says.

During the investigation, the bike Harris had been on was also examined, but it was determined to have had no defects other than those caused by the crash.

"It was further noted within the (WorkSafeBC) report that the motorcycle was equipped with a standard kill switch on the right handlebar and a secondary kill switch on the right side of the motorcycle, with a lanyard attached," Isbister wrote.

"It was identified that Ms. Cooke Harris was not wearing the lanyard at the time of the incident and supervising staff did not ensure that she had the lanyard on."

Read through the coroner's report below.