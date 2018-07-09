

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters have determined an aggressive fire that destroyed a heritage building in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood last week was sparked by accident.

The blaze broke out early Thursday morning at the Topanga Café, a Mexican eatery near 4th Avenue and MacDonald Street. No one was hurt, but the destructive fire tore through the restaurant, a neighbouring foot reflexology business, and a number of homes upstairs.

On Monday, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the blaze might have been caused by "smoking material."

"Fire investigators have concluded that the fire was accidental in nature, with discarded smoking material being a possible source of ignition," Capt. Jonathan Gormick said in a statement.

Despite the lack of injuries, the fire was devastating for some of the people who lived in the building, including a couple who were set to celebrate their 15th anniversary on the day of blaze.