Despite some delays, TransLink says system running 'smoothly' Thursday

Transit riders faced some more frustrating snow-related delays on Thursday, though TransLink has reported things are running "smoothly" compared to Wednesday's commuter chaos.

One day after a snowstorm blanketed Metro Vancouver, the company said bus service was operating on every route Thursday morning, though many 60-foot articulated buses were replaced by smaller 40-foot buses.

TransLink confirmed a number of individual trip cancellations as well, including on the 99 B-Line route down Broadway in Vancouver, which left commuters waiting in the cold at bus stops.

While the transit provider said there was "near-regular" on all three SkyTrain lines, Expo trains bound for Production Way were terminating at Lougheed Station as of 8 a.m. "due to inclement weather."

"Customers who need to continue on to Production-Way Station need to transfer to the Millennium Line transfer at Lougheed," TransLink advised on social media.

What about this always cancelled pic.twitter.com/wUr1SffZMI — Dennis 🙏🇵🇭 🇨🇦 (@DensDCruz) January 18, 2024

Some riders reported significant delays on a number of routes, including 106 Edmonds Station, which runs through New Westminster and Burnaby and normally arrives every 15 minutes on weekday mornings.

"Is the 106 Edmonds bus still running? I have been waiting more than 45 minutes and nothing," one rider posted Thursday morning. "I'm not sure what is going on because I don't see anything."

While road conditions have improved since Wednesday, more snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon. Some areas are expected to see freezing rain beginning in the evening, prompting warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The latest update from TransLink recommends "essential travel only” on Thursday.

"Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays," reads an advisory on the TransLink website. "We continue to salt and sand bus loops and SkyTrain stations, but please use caution in these areas; there may be extra crowding on some bus routes and SkyTrain platforms."