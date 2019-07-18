

A group of local high school students will be presenting their project to NASA later this month.

A submission from the NASA Club from Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey is among the finalists for an international design competition. The kids in the club will be presenting their entry for consideration at the Kennedy Space Centre.

The challenge, as outlined on the International Space Settlement Design Competition website https://www.issdc.org/ , is to imagine humanity is expanding into the solar system, and is building space settlements.

"Earn your place as an industry executive in an aerospace engineering organization, and compete for the privilege of designing the next frontier of humanity," the website says.

Students learn and apply aerospace science, technology, engineering and mathematics as they compete.

The ISSDC describes itself as "the world's premier aerospace engineering competition for high school students," and says hundreds of youths from across the globe submit proposals each year.

This year, the group from Princess Margaret will join other finalists in Florida.

Three of the club's members joined CTV News Morning Live Thursday to talk about the upcoming trip. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1732511

"It started off with a qualifying round, which we started working on in November," Mehtab Brar said.

"Basically it was a 40-page engineering proposal that we had to work on as a team with another supervisor, volunteer, and we handed that in April and then we eventually got selected from that.

They were asked what the moment was like when they got the good news.

"It was actually an email that we got to the school… It was actually not until mid-June that we found out by email," teacher Pam Sandhu said.

"Obviously the students were ecstatic. It was a big moment for our school."

Building their entry was complicated, the group explained.

"We had to take care of the structure of the settlement, how it's going to run, the operation part of it, how the humans are going to live – so like, housing, architecture and the automation part of it. So we had to design robots to make the settlement, construct it, and the scheduling, the cost… when it's going to be made, and how many years it's going to take," Aden Jabbar listed.

The team split up into "departments" of three or four people, and each took on a separate aspect.

With the proposal complete, now they need to fundraise and prepare to present it, Brar said. And they hope to win.

"I just feel like we have a very solid team in each department… I feel like we have a lot to bring to the table, and we are experienced with the previous qualifying proposals, so I feel like that will be a big factor in us being successful in the finals," he said.

Sandhu said they're the only Canadian school going to the finals.

While they knew going to Florida was a possibility, she said thousands of schools entered the contest, so it wasn't a guarantee, and finding out with only about a month's notice is an additional challenge.

They're looking to raise money for flights, hotels, van rentals and meals for 13 people for more than a week.

Brar and Jabbar say the project has exposed them to the engineering field, and are hopeful the networking opportunity will open doors for them. They both plan to study engineering in post-secondary school.