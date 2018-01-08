

The Associated Press





FREDERICKSON, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state appealed to the public for help Monday in tracking down a man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy overnight.

Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles (24 kilometres) southeast of Tacoma, said sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer.

One suspect was found dead at the scene, but another got away, authorities said. They did not immediately have a description of him, but said he apparently shed some of his clothing as he fled.

Police closed off roads in the area and conducted a manhunt in an area that includes industrial sites as well as wooded areas, asking local residents to stay indoors, but did not find the man. It was unclear whether he had access to a vehicle.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, and a nearby school district cancelled classes in what it described as an abundance of caution.

“There's a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”

McCartney was hired at the sheriff's department in 2014 after stints with police departments in the small Washington state cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

After the shooting he was taken to a Tacoma hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family members and dozens of law enforcement officers gathered at the hospital to say goodbye, The News Tribune newspaper reported .

More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney's body was carried from the hospital in a flag-draped coffin and loaded into a van.