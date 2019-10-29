

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Starting this week, the deposit for some beverage containers will double with the ultimate goal of seeing more of them returned and recycled.

As of Nov. 1, the deposit on non-alcoholic beverage containers up to and including 1 litre will be rising from 5 cents per container to 10 cents.

The change applies to containers for soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks.

“Raising the deposit value will provide additional incentive for consumers to return their beverage containers,” said Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It, in a news release.

Return-It is a provincial not-for-profit recycling organization. The organization says it increased its container recovery rate to nearly 80 per cent in 2018 and hopes that the deposit increase will help improve upon those numbers.

Return-It says they hope the changes will encourage more people to return their empty containers to depots across B.C. to help prevent them from ending up in landfills, oceans or other bodies of water.

“We need to do all we can to prevent plastics and other waste from getting into our oceans and waterways,” said Alison Wood, co-founder of Ocean Ambassadors Canada in the news release.

Return-It says there will not be a change to the refund on containers larger than 1 litre.