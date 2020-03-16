VANCOUVER -- A 45-year-old woman from Delta has died after a collision in Tsawwassen early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. when the woman was driving westbound on 16th Avenue. A pickup truck going northbound on 56th Avenue collided with the woman's vehicle in the intersection, according to news release from Delta police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and victim services are being offered to the family of the deceased, as well as the other driver involved in the crash, according to police. The driver of the truck is co-operating with the investigation.