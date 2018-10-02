

CTV Vancouver





Police in Delta, B.C. targeted hundreds trucks and issued more than $35,000 in fines last week as part of one of the largest commercial vehicle checks in the province's history.

Between Sept. 25 and 27, 80 officers inspected 357 vehicles, pulling nearly half of them off the road.

“This was a targeted campaign, focusing on vehicles that do not appear to be meeting safety regulations and standards,” said Steve Bauer, deputy regional manager for the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch.

“Our top concern was mechanical fitness of the vehicle. This approach allowed officers to concentrate on pulling unsafe vehicles off the road, while allowing those appearing to be in good condition to quickly proceed."

Of the vehicles that were stopped, only 39 passed with no defects. A total of 152 required minor repairs that could be done at a later time and 158 needed immediate attention.

“The majority of the issues our officers spotted were tire, rim and wheel defects, braking system problems, and concerns with whether cargo was properly secured,” Const. Ken Usipiuk said in a statement.

"Officers saw a full range of issues, from minor things, like a missing fuel cap, to a major steering malfunction. The whole front axle was shifting."

The blitz resulted in 110 fines totalling more than $25,000 as well as some $12,000 in bylaw tickets.

According to police, Delta is among the Lower Mainland municipalities with the highest numbers of commercial vehicles on its roads.