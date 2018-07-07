

Police in Delta are asking members of the public to call 911 if they encounter a pet snake that has reportedly been missing since June 30.

Officers learned of the disappearance of the six-foot-long ball python named Gypsy on Friday, police said. They said it’s unclear how the snake went missing.

“Unfortunately, officers do not have an exact location where the snake was last seen – just that it was in a farmer’s field in Ladner,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for the Delta Police Department.

Ball pythons are not venomous, Leykauf said. They are known to curl up into a ball when stressed or frightened, and have a docile temperament.

That said, anyone who sees the missing snake is asked to call 911 and report their location, so that the animal can be apprehended.

Gypsy is roughly eight inches in diameter and is a dark, caramel colour, Leykauf said.

Delta police said they had previously been in contact with both Gypsy and its owner.

On June 20, police responded to reports of a man sleeping outside of Walmart at Tsawwassen Commons with a large snake. The man was cooperative and polite when officers asked him to take Gypsy back to his nearby minivan, police said.