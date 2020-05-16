VANCOUVER -- Delta police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an 88-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Jarnail Sanghera went missing from his family home in North Delta near Nordel Way and 116th Street. He's described as a South Asian male with a slim build. He's 5'8" tall and was wearing a light blue turban with a plaid shirt, black vest and khaki pants.

Sanghera only speaks Punjabi, police say.

“Mr. Sanghera’s family is very concerned about his well-being,” said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta Police, in a press release. “He is a frequent user of transit, but unfortunately our officers’ initial searches have not yielded any results. His family believes he may be travelling towards the temple at 140th Street and 84th Ave. in Surrey, but he has not yet been there today.”

Anyone with information can contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.