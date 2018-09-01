

The Delta Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Hailey McClelland, who has been missing since Aug. 26.

Police said McClelland went missing from Delta, but may be camping in wooded areas in Surrey or Burnaby. They said she may be in the company of a 26-year-old man.

McClelland is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about McClelland’s whereabouts is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.