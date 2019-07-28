

CTV News Vancouver





The Delta Police Department has recovered a car stolen during a rash of break-ins in the Tsawwassen area, according to Chief Neil Dubord.

Dubord tweeted Sunday morning to praise his department's street crime team for recovering the vehicle.

Shout out to the @deltapolice street crime team who worked all night on this file and recovered a car stolen at the Break and Enter. The investigation continues as we examine the evidence to look for suspects. #onthetrail #DPDStrong https://t.co/XduryUPVVi — Neil Dubord (@ChiefNeilDubord) July 28, 2019

In a release on Saturday, the department confirmed there had been three break-ins in the Tsawwassen area on Friday. Two involved break-and-enter thefts from homes, and the third involved a theft from an automobile.

In both of the break-and-enter thefts, the suspects entered through unlocked doors, rather than forcing entry, police said.

The investigation into these three incidents is ongoing, Dubord said.

Police warned residents to secure their properties by locking all doors and windows at night and while away from home. Even during the day, theft can occur if open windows and doors are left unattended while residents are at home, police said.

Residents who are leaving their homes vacant while on vacation are advised to have a friend or neighbour pick up mail and newspapers on their property. They can also contact their local DPD District Community Office to set up free vacation security checks on their homes.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Delta police non-emergency line at 604-946-4411, or to call 911, depending on the severity of the situation.