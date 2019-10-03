

The Canadian Press





DELTA, B.C. - Delta fire officials say two police officers were expected to be released from hospital Wednesday after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Paul Scholfield says crews arrived to fight a fire at a tattoo shop just after 5 a.m.

In a news release, he says the shop with residential suites above was ablaze when crews arrived but they managed to stop the fire from spreading beyond the store where it started.

He says fire crews and police ensured all occupants were out and accounted for.

No other injuries were reported and Scholfield says there is no indication yet what caused the fire.

He says minor smoke damage was reported to the suite above the tattoo shop.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.