A Surrey man in his 20s is facing charges after a confrontation with police that left two officers injured over the weekend, including one with significant head injuries.

In a statement, the Delta Police Department said it was called to Watershed Park at around 9 a.m. on Saturday after a member of the public reported a suspicious man in the area and told police he "felt too uncomfortable to go on his planned run on the trails as a result of his encounter."

"An officer arrived and located a man matching the description given, who began throwing rocks at the police vehicle upon arrival," police said. "The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man suddenly ran from police, and entered the driver’s seat of the police vehicle. The vehicle had no keys in it at this time."

That's when the officer called for backup and for paramedics, police said, adding that the officer kept trying to de-escalate the situation, but the man became more agitated.

"At that time, concerned for his own safety and that of the public, the officer attempted to handcuff the man," police said.

"However, the man allegedly punched the officer, then used the officer’s handcuffs, which had dropped during the altercation, to repeatedly strike the officer on the face and head. Despite receiving significant injuries, the officer managed to hold the man in place in the police vehicle."

Other officers quickly arrived in the area and helped take the man into custody.

Police allege the man bit another officer twice on the hand before being subdued and taken to hospital.

“Our officer received 23 stitches or staples for five separate lacerations to the face and head during this incident, and one of our other responding officers was bitten on the hand,” said Supt. Harj Sidhu, head of the Community Policing Bureau.

“Both officers will be OK fortunately, but we could have had a very different outcome. This underscores the dangers that police officers can and do face every day – even on what seems like a fairly standard call of a suspicious person.”

The 23-year-old man is facing a total of four charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault on a peace officer, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

Police said he is being held of psychiatric assessment.