Police in Delta, B.C. are searching for a suspect who allegedly pulled out a gun at a social gathering Monday afternoon, leading another man to risk his life fleeing this scene.

Officers were called to the Delta Rise building in the 11900 block of 80 Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a man had allegedly threatened another with a firearm.

Fearing for his life, police said in a statement the victim jumped from the 19th-floor balcony to another balcony on the floor below and hid in the attached apartment while law enforcement was called.

“Delta Police officers responded within minutes, setting up containment of the suite in question,” said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf. “Because of the threat of the firearm this was deemed to be a significant potential risk to the public.”

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant and members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team entered the unit where the incident allegedly unfolded at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Several residents of the building had to be evacuated in the meantime to ensure their safety.

“We want to thank the residents of the Delta Rise for their patience and their cooperation,” Leykauf said. “We understand this was very inconvenient, particularly as it was a chilly night. Because we didn’t know how long the incident might take our officers took a number of steps to provide for displaced residents.

Officers were ultimately unable to locate the suspect and investigators are now working with other Metro Vancouver forces as well as the Real Time Intelligence Centre to find him.

No injuries were reported, but police said there was some damage to several units on the 19th floor of Rise.