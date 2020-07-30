VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Penticton have arrested a Delta man who they suspect overdosed on drugs and passed out while driving a vehicle in their city.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Duncan Avenue West in Penticton for reports of an apparently unconscious man behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle, Penticton RCMP said in a news release.

The vehicle the man was driving had been stolen, police said.

After treatment from paramedics, the 38-year-old Delta resident regained consciousness, police said. They said they arrested him for possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and breaching release conditions, one of which was not to be present in any motor vehicle.

The man was later released from police custody on an undertaking to appear in provincial court, Mounties said.