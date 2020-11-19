DELTA, B.C. -- A six-year-old Delta girl has proved she may have a future in city planning or politics.

“I decided to write a petition for a crosswalk at this corner,” said Arianne Dieleman before looking both ways and crossing a section of Central Avenue near her home.

“It can be dangerous and a lot of people have said that they almost got hit.”

Arianne recalls one particular close call for her and her siblings while crossing the street on the way home from school.

“My little brother was on a bike and a car was coming and we didn’t see it until it was around the corner. He was so close to getting hit and it really scared me," she said.

After asking her mother how she can have a crosswalk installed on Central Avenue near Lions Park, she went door to door collecting 30 signatures of support from neighbours.

“She went up to the doors, she knocked on the doors, and she got the signatures herself,” said her mother, Carmelle Dieleman.

On Nov. 9, Delta mayor and council heard a city engineer will complete a crosswalk assessment as a result of Arianne’s letter.

“I know the area and I’ve talked to our staff and they feel it’s a very good potential location,” said Coun. Bruce McDonald, thanking Arianne for her good citizenship.

“It’s not gonna happen tomorrow but once that ball get’s rolling down the road, and quite frankly, once it starts rolling down the road that it involves a six-year-old, it will get done,” he said.

Arianne said she’s grateful that her letter has gone so far.

“I think it is something hopefully she’ll remember as she grows up that she can make a change for anything she believes in,” Carmelle said about her daughter.

When asked, Arianne said she doesn’t know yet if she wants to be a politician when she grows up.