

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Drivers crossing the Granville Street Bridge should expect delays Monday as the next phase of seismic and structural upgrades to the bridge begins.

Construction on the bridge has been ongoing since fall 2018 to maintain the bridge's structural integrity and improve its earthquake resistance.

The upgrades that begin Monday will focus on the bridge's south approach, requiring the closure of two central lanes in both directions, as well as one lane on the Hemlock Street ramp.

Additional work is scheduled to begin in late November on the Seymour Street ramp at the north end of the bridge and on the Fourth Avenue off-ramp.

The project involves replacing expansion joints and bearings and repairing concrete and steel. Work on the bridge deck is expected to be completed late next year.

More information about the project can be found on the City of Vancouver website.