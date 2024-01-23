Defender Paris Gee signs with Vancouver FC, returns to B.C. to be closer to family
Family has brought Paris Gee home after two successful seasons with York United FC.
The 29-year-old defender from Burnaby, B.C., one of six York players who left the Toronto CPL club in December, has signed a two-year contract with Vancouver FC. The move reunites him with his family and father, who needs a kidney transplant as a result of chronic kidney disease.
After learning of his father's medical situation last year, Gee spoke to York management about a possible move west.
“It took a few months to get everybody on board and approve things, with me leaving and coming back to Vancouver,” he said. “I'm really grateful for Nashie (York head coach Martin Nash) helping me get back close to my family.”
Gee's father is still looking for a donor. A few people have come forward but they were not matches. He has recently begun receiving dialysis treatment, which involves four-hour sessions three times a week.
“He's not really enjoying it too much right now,” said Gee. “I think his body still has to get used to what's going on. But it's life right now and what he has to do. I'm happy to be home and I'm here to support my mom and my family.”
Dealing with his dad's illness from afar wasn't easy.
“Throughout the year I'd have had to get constant updates like 'How's dad doing? How was the visit with the doctor? How's he feeling today?' Things like that. To be able to actually be home and know what's going on and see how he's feeling and actually spend some good quality time with him is great because I've been gone for basically nine years, nine seasons.”
In the past, Gee has usually only been home for a couple of months in the winter. He is close to his father, who is an avid angler and trap shooter.
“Now I'm back, I can go fishing on the river in Squamish, go fishing for salmon in the Georgia Strait with him, go shooting on the weekends if I have a day off,” Gee said. “Maybe a little golf, if he's feeling up to it.”
Gee, who has two older sisters, played youth soccer in Burnaby before entering the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program in 2011. He spent a year at Simon Fraser University before signing with NK Rudes of the Croatian second division in 2014.
He played for the Tulsa Roughnecks (2017-18) and then Saint Louis FC (2019-20) in the United Soccer League before returning to Canada to play for first FC Edmonton (2021) and then York (2022-23) in the Canadian Premier League.
Gee enjoyed his time in Toronto but had to move out of his comfort zone for a few games last season. Normally a fullback, he had to slot into centre back because of injuries.
While he has also played as defensive midfielder and winger, right back is his favourite position.
He got a taste of what awaits him this season when York played at Vancouver FC's Willoughby Community Park stadium in Langley last season. Family and friends showed up in numbers.
“The atmosphere is really good. The fans they have are great. And I think this year is going to be even better,” he said.
Gee seems to like playing in B.C. He scored a highlight-reel bicycle-kick goal at Pacific FC in the playoffs, only to have the spectacular strike negated for offside in stoppage time. York lost 1-0.
Gee becomes the eighth B.C.-born athlete on Vancouver's 2024 roster, joining goalkeeper Callum Irving, defenders Kadin Chung, Anthony White and James Cameron, midfielders Ben Fisk and Grady McDonnell and forward Taryck (TJ) Tahid on the second-year team.
“Bringing Paris home to be closer to his family, friends and fans will complete the circle of football for one of the most underrated players in the CPL,” Vancouver coach Afshin Ghotbi said in a statement. “He is talented, versatile, consistent, durable, coachable and makes every team he plays for better.
“I am excited to coach him and I believe his best performances are ahead of him at VFC,.”
Gee's partner Sara Cathcart, a fitness trainer from Vancouver who joined him in Toronto in July, has also made the trip back to B.C.
According to 2023 figures, the Kidney Foundation of Canada says one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease.
The five-year survival rate for adults with transplanted kidneys from living donors is 88 percent and 77 percent from deceased donors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
RCMP say a plane has crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
