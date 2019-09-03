

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





Warning: Disturbing content

A defence witness at the trial of a man accused of killing his two young daughters has testified about what he saw outside Andrew Berry’s apartment building on Dec. 25, 2017.

Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his little girls, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe, and has pleaded not guilty. The children were found dead in their beds in their father's Victoria apartment on Christmas Day, after not being returned to their mother's custody as scheduled at noon. Both girls had been stabbed multiple times.

Graham Bell, who testified he lived across the street from Berry's apartment building, told the jury he noticed two women approach the building in the afternoon and knock on some of the windows and try to peer inside, around the closed blinds.

He testified it was "unusual" to see, and told the jury when he saw police show up at the building later he eventually went out and gave a statement to them about what he saw.

The girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, testified in July she and Berry's mother went to his apartment building looking for the girls after they weren't returned on time, and told the jury she knocked at windows but did not look inside. She testified she assumed the girls weren't there because she couldn't hear their voices. Cotton told the court the blinds were closed and no sounds or light was coming from inside.

Berry took the stand in his own defence beginning on Aug. 21, and testified he and the girls went out sledding Christmas Day and when they finally returned, he was stabbed by an unknown attacker.

The Crown's theory is the girls were killed Christmas morning. Berry rejected suggestions from prosecutor Patrick Weir during cross examination that he planned to kill himself on Christmas Day, and then killed his daughters as well.

Updates to come.

