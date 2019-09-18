The defence lawyer for a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters is spending a second day delivering closing arguments to the jury.

His client, Andrew Berry, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe. The young siblings were found dead in their beds in their father's Victoria apartment on Christmas Day 2017. Both children had been stabbed multiple times. Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

The Crown's theory is Berry killed his children on Christmas morning and then tried to kill himself, all of which Berry has denied. While testifying in his own defence, he told the court he was stabbed by an unknown attacker after returning home from sledding with the girls.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough has called the Crown's case circumstantial, and has repeatedly reminded the jury the burden of proof is on prosecutors and the benefit of their doubt goes to Berry.

On the first day of his closing arguments on Tuesday, McCullough said there was no expert evidence Berry's throat and chest injuries were self-inflicted, and added if jurors have any reasonable doubt about whether Berry injured himself, they would also have reasonable doubt about whether he killed his children.

Once defence is finished, the prosecution will get a chance to address the jury before deliberations begin.

The trial began in April, and is being live-streamed to a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.