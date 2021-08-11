VANCOUVER -- A recent study by Dyson found that one in two Canadians have increased how often they clean during the pandemic.

Dyson Pacific Centre associate store manager Elva Huang knows the importance of having the right tools for the job. A quality vacuum can lead to lower airbone dust and allergens in the air.

Dyson is known for its cutting-edge technology and constant innovations.

Huang joined CTV Morning Live to talk about the newest floorcare options from Dyson.

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean: This powerful and intelligent vacuum is capable of illuminating dust particles that are invisble to the eye. It does this with new laser dust detection technology. This intelligent system allows it to size and remove microscopic dust for scientific proof of a deep clean. The unit offers 60 minutes of run time.

Dyson Omni-Glide: This omni-directional cleaner head glides in all directions. This makes it easy to pick up small and large debris along the way. It converts from a stick to handheld, which makes spot cleans easy. The unit offers 20 minutes of run time.

Dyson has a wide array of products to address various needs such as a pet hair on upholstery and fine dust on hard floors.

Vancouver is home to the Dyson Demo Store at CF Pacific Centre.

The demo store offers an interactive experience.

People can test drive Dyson vacuums with an assortment of spills from the store's debris wall.

The display wall is behind a variety of floor types so that shoppers can get a proper feel for how the device operates on various surfaces.

The friendly and knowledgable Dyson Experts in store are happy to educate customers on the special features each unit offers.