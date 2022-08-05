Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English Bay

The deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.

The large container drifted into the shore near Sunset Beach during an intense storm last November, and has stayed put ever since.

Now, Vancouver Pile Driving (Van Pile) has confirmed in an online video that it’s now beginning the removal process.

Project manager Ian Purvis said the deconstruction will take 12 to 14 weeks.

On Friday, some of the initial work was visible, with one of the barge's end walls completely gone, and part of a side wall removed as well.

An excavator was seen parked inside the container, while a large crane was also on site before being floated out in the early evening.

The barge’s presence has been a controversial topic among Vancouver residents.

Many have stopped along the seawall to snap a picture or two, but others who live nearby say the removal process is long over due.

"I think it's time it went," West End resident Bill Disbrow told CTV News. "There was a cool factor to it in the beginning, Barge Chilling Beach and all that, but I think it's time. It's a bit of an eye sore … Just get it out of here."

Others, however, are sad to see it go.

"I love it, all my neighbours are going to hate me for saying that, but I think it's fantastic,” said Suzanne Steele, who also lives nearby.

“I really do think it actually has added a lot to the neighbourhood,” said Steele.

The City of Vancouver told CTV News it is seeking reimbursements from the barge's owner for security costs from November 2021 to January 2022.

However it says the company has covered all costs since then, and will pay all the deconstruction fees.

Van Pile says the barge removal will not cause any disruptions to the seawall.