

CTV News Vancouver





The Federal Court of Appeal is expected to reveal its decision on whether a new set of legal challenges against the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion can move ahead.

The federal government approved the plan to twin the existing pipeline to B.C.'s coast for the second time in June, but 12 requests to appeal that approval have been submitted since.

The court's decision on whether these challenges can proceed is expected to be given in writing at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Environmental groups argue there isn't enough protection for endangered marine species, while some First Nations communities have said the government hasn't fairly considered their perspective.

Last year, the Court of Appeal denied the pipeline's approval, citing those two problems. The federal Liberals have since said they've fixed both of those issues and late last month, Trans Mountain Corp. said it was ready to restart construction as soon as possible.

This story will be updated as the decision is revealed.

With files from The Canadian Press