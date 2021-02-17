VANCOUVER -- The chief justice of British Columbia's Supreme Court is expected to deliver a decision Wednesday on whether to grant provincial officials an injunction against three churches that are flouting COVID-19 rules.

The injunction request by B.C.'s attorney general and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry came after the Fraser Valley churches filed a petition challenging restrictions on spiritual gatherings.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson said during a hearing last week that the case is unusual because injunction applicants are usually organizations or companies that have no other options.

He says provincial officials can amend provincial health orders and escalate enforcement but agreed to consider the application.

(The Canadian Press)