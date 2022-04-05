Decision on $2M strata project that was approved in a revote to be upheld, B.C. tribunal rules

A revote that approved a $2-million strata project will be upheld, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.

The decision, posted Monday, outlined a vote held last April on a large renewal project for common property in a B.C. strata building. The upkeep included replacing the carpets, painting the walls, installing new wall coverings and baseboards, and getting new light fixtures in shared spaces.

To pay for the project, up to $660,000 would be withdrawn from the strata's contingency reserve fund and up to $1,334,000 in special levies would be collected from the owners.

But the decision on the project became complicated when a technical glitch led to a revote during the strata's annual general meeting, giving different results. The matter was brought to the CRT by several owners, who said the revote should not have been held and therefore those results shouldn't be valid.

In the first vote, there were 101 votes in favour, 34 opposed and 21 abstentions. Since the project needed three-quarters approval, it didn't pass.

"The strata says that after the initial vote on the resolution, at least one attendee communicated via the platform’s chat function that they were unable to record their vote before the voting platform closed," tribunal member Kate Campbell wrote in her decision, explaining the AGM was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The strata says the AGM moderator, facilitator and chair decided to conduct a revote on the resolution to allow all attendees sufficient time to cast their votes."

In the second vote, 107 were in favour, 35 were opposed and 20 abstained. As a result, Campbell wrote, the project passed. Campbell said she didn't look into whether the vote passed the three-quarter-vote threshold, and instead accepted the vote calculations that were in the AGM minutes.

"The applicants argue the strata acted inappropriately by holding the revote," Campbell wrote.

"They dispute whether anyone was unable to vote and say the strata should not have unilaterally decided to allow the revote. Rather, they say the meeting chair (council president) should have held a majority vote on whether to allow the revote."

According to Campbell, the six owners who filed the complaint said the project "will be a hardship for several owners." The decision didn't say how many owners are part of the strata, but divided among them, the $1,334,000 in special levies would likely cost owners several thousand each.

The strata council, however, said it's already taken steps to get the project underway and would "incur significant financial and other consequences" if the revote isn't upheld. Campbell's decision said the strata has already paid a $50,000 retainer to a contractor and $263,470 for materials for the project.

Campbell ultimately determined that at least one owner was unable to vote during the AGM and accepted council's decision to hold a revote.

"The applicants disagree with the outcome of the revote in this dispute," Campbell wrote.

"However, I find there is nothing in the evidence before me that establishes that the revote was unfairly conducted, or that the process of the first vote was more democratic than the revote."