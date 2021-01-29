VANCOUVER -- A decision is expected Friday morning on an application from Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to change her bail conditions.

The tech executive will be at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver to hear the decision.

Meng was last in court on Jan. 13, when a judge said he would reserve his decision on whether to loosen her restrictions.

Her lawyers have asked that Meng be permitted to leave her home outside of her curfew without being accompanied by private security staff.

The lawyers argued her security guards put her at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the court heard security staff have reported being monitored while with Meng. Lions Gate Risk Management, the company contracted to provide her monitoring, told the court staff have received threatening letters, and that Chinese officials have demanded she be allowed to go back to China due to threats against her.

Meng is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges based on allegations that she and the company have denied.

U.S. officials allege Meng misrepresented her company's dealings in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of violating sanctions against the country.

Her lawyers are fighting against her extradition, claiming, among other things, that her arrest was unlawful.

They also allege Canadian officials were misled in the summary of the case from U.S. authorities, and that Meng was used as a political pawn.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press