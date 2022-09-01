Decades-old temperature records fall in B.C. on last day of August
The last day of August saw record-breaking temperatures in some parts of B.C. as multiple areas were under heat warnings.
Preliminary data from Environment Canada showed 11 areas set new records for high temperatures on Aug. 31. One region tied its previous record.
One record shattered Wednesday was nearly a century old. In Yoho National Park area, the 1928 record of 28.3 C fell when temperatures rose to 29.5 C.
Meanwhile, Dawson Creek also broke a record set during the first half of the 1900s. That area recorded 28.3 C in 1938, but 29.3 C on Wednesday.
Other high temperature records that were broken or tied, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:
- Clinton area – new record of 32.4, old record of 30.3 set in 2009.
- Gibsons area – new record of 30.1, old record of 27.5 set in 1987.
- Mackenzie area – new record of 26.7, old record of 25.9 set in 2009.
- Merritt area – new record of 35.6, old record of 35 set in 1987.
- Osoyoos area – new record of 36.1, old record of 35.1 set in 1998.
- Powell River area – new record of 30.8, old record of 29.8 set in 1987.
- Puntzi Mountain area – tied its 1998 record of 31.
- Sechelt area – new record of 31.5, old record of 30.1 set in 1998.
- White Rock area – new record of 26.5, old record of 26.3 set in 1998.
A few heat warnings remained Thursday, as some regions in the southeastern part of B.C. are expected to see high temperatures through Friday.
"A ridge of high pressure is bringing a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast through Friday. Temperatures will ease below heat warning criteria over the long weekend but remain above seasonal," Environment Canada's warning for parts of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound said.
"The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of day will be near sunrise."
The Fraser Canyon also remained under a heat warning. Temperatures in Lytton, for example, are predicted to reach 39 C on Friday.
"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," Environment Canada advised.
"Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."
Vancouver's expected to see cooler temperatures, with Friday being the hottest day with highs of 26 C. Next week, temperatures are expected to be even cooler, with highs around 21 on Monday and Tuesday.
