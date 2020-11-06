VANCOUVER -- It has been a difficult year for many with a lot of financial uncertainity.

Licensed insolvency trustees Bromwich and Smith conducted a poll to determine how Canadians are coping with debt.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich and Smith shared that the survey found there are still misconceptions out there about people who can't pay their debts.

53% of British Columbians felt that people who don't pay their debts are irresponsible.

Rajan explained this is a dangerous misconception as it is usually an external trigger or life event that puts people behind their bills.

The Bromwich and Smith survey also found that the pandemic set back progress for a number of socioeconomic groups.

Rajan highlighted that despite the considerable setbacks, the pandemic is a teachable moment for everyone.

Getting a handle on your finances and putting a plan in place will help reduce anxiety.

If struggling now is the time to seek help from a debt professional.

The role of Bromwich and Smith is to assist clients with debt solutions, even if they don't need to go bankrupt or file a consumer proposal.