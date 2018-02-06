

Feb. 8 update: The remains were identified as those of missing person Deborah Ann Hycha. Police say their investigation indicates that her death was not suspicious, and that they extend condolences to Hycha's family.

Abbotsford police are investigating after uncovering what appeared to be human bones in a rural area on Monday.

Officials have provided few details, but said the remains were located on a property in the 1600-block of Riverside Road. The bones were found in a field and bordering wooded area, Sgt. Judy Bird said.

Patrol officers, major crime detectives, forensic identification members and the BC Coroners Service were called to the scene to investigate, and returned to the area Tuesday.

It is not known how long the bones have been there, and extensive forensic work still needs to be done. The deceased has not yet been identified.

"It will take quite some time to decipher the different elements with respects to the decomposition of this body," Bird said.

More information will be provided when further forensic work has been completed, Abbotsford police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be left by text at 222973, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.