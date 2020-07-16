VANCOUVER -- The day after finding a body at the scene of a Metro Vancouver brush fire, Mounties in Surrey say the death is no longer considered suspicious.

In a brief statement sent to media Thursday morning, the RCMP said the incident on the border of Langley and Surrey is still under investigation.

Officers were called to the scene near 46A Avenue and 196A Street Wednesday morning, after the body was found in a wooded area by firefighters.

The RCMP initially said the fire and death were considered suspicious, as they did not know how the fire started, who the person was and how they died.

Officers did not provide further details Thursday, other than to say the RCMP and BC Coroners Service is still investigating.