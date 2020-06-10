VANCOUVER -- The death of a stuntwoman in Vancouver in 2017 has been ruled accidental, the coroner says in a report nearly three years later.

Sequana Joi Cooke Harris, who went by Joi Harris, died in August in an incident on set.

A report released by the BC Coroners Service Wednesday said her death was due to blunt force traumatic head injuries.

Harris was "ejected from a motorcycle while engaged in a film sequence during a film production," the report said.

"Lack of safety headgear is considered a contributory factor."

No recommendations were made in the report, as violations have already been issued by WorkSafeBC.

Last month, it was announced the production company had been fined $300,000 for those violations.

