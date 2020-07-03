VANCOUVER -- Mounties in northern B.C. are investigating a homicide that was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Pearson Road in Houston, B.C. at 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man in medical distress, Houston RCMP said in a news release.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a 30-year-old man suffering from "significant injuries," who died at the scene.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in the release that investigators believe the incident was isolated and the general public is not at risk.

Asked by CTV News Vancouver about the type of injuries the victim sustained, O'Donaghey said police could not release more details because of a need "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

"At this time I can only confirm that RCMP has reason to believe that criminality was involved in the man's sudden death," O'Donaghey said in an email.

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is handling the investigation, with help from Houston RCMP and RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the man's death, police said, adding that the victim's name would not be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.