Death in rural area outside Princeton, B.C., considered suspicious, RCMP say

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior are asking the public for help as they investigate a suspicious death in a rural area.

Princeton RCMP were called to a report of a body found outside the city on Oct. 28, according to a news release from the BC RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the case.

Investigators have since determined that the deceased man was Joshua James Bronk, who lived in the Princeton area. He was the victim of foul play, police said.

"Investigators believe that Mr. Bronk’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists," said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, officer in charge of the unit, in the release.

Police are now asking for video evidence recorded over a wide area and a lengthy time frame.

The area in question is between the Brown Bridge and the community of Coalmont, a distance of more than 18 kilometres, according to Google Maps.

Investigators are seeking evidence – specifically dash cam, trail camera and other video recorded in the area – from the time period beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct. 20 and ending at noon on Oct. 28.

Police are also asking anyone who had any communication or dealings with Bronk during this time frame to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 877-987-8477.