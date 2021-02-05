VANCOUVER -- Talking about investments can be something that many people avoid.

The British Columbia Securities Commission found that nearly 50 per cent of British Columbians feel anxious about losing money on an investment.

However, those that can invest have a better chance of having a brighter financial future.

Pamela McDonald, director of communications and educations at British Columbia Securities Commission, joined CTV Morning Live to explain the evasive manoeuvers people make to avoid talking about investments.

McDonald explained one of the best ways to ease investment anxiety is to get educated on the subject.

The British Columbia Securities Commission has resources available online.

BCSC is mandated as a provincial regulator to protect investors.

They provide people with free and unbiased information on how to reach financial goals.

Check out the full segment from CTV Morning Live to learn more about how BCSC helps people become educated and empowered investors.

Website | Twitter