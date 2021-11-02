Dealing With Indoor Allergies with Reactine

VANCOUVER -

Canadians will be spending more time indoors as the colder weather moves in.

This means an increase in exposure to indoor allergens, many of which stem from mould, dust and pets.

Dr. Yvette Lu shared that some of the common symptoms of indoor allergies include sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

One of the best way to manage allergy symptoms is to work to identify what triggers them. Once the cause is known it becomes easier to avoid coming in to contact with those triggers.

Allergies can be managed by taking appropriate steps in the household.

Some of these steps include:

adding dust-mite proof covers to sheets and pillowcases;

washing bedding at least once a week in hot water;

vacuuming regularly with a cleaner that has a HEPA filter; and

dusting regularly and removing items that sit and collect these particles.

Sometimes even with the best laid prevention plans, indoor allergies can still cause discomfort.

Dr. Lu recommends using an oral antihistamine like Reactine, which she says can be the first line of defence to effectively relieve key allergy symptoms.

Reactine Rapid Dissolve eliminates the need to swallow a pill.

It starts to work on allergy symptoms quickly and provides long-lasting relief for up to 24 hours.

To learn more about managing indoor allergies check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.