VANCOUVER -- Allergies can happen any time of year.

Within the home pet dander, dust mites and mold are common culprits.

Those with allergic reactions to those can experience respiratory symptoms.

A runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, coughing and wheezing can all be things allergy sufferers have to deal with.

Dr. Yvette Lu says this can cause confusion this time of year when cold and flu season is ramping up.

This year in particular is challenging with the added concern of Covid-19.

The symptoms can be very similar, which makes it hard to tell the difference.

Dr. Lu says if you know you have allergies with the same symptoms at the same time year over year, most likely your symptoms are related to allergies.

Dr. Lu does say is you have a fever or muscle aches and pains throughout your body than you most likely have an infection and it's important to talk to your Doctor or health care provider.

Dr. Lu says if there is any doubt stay home and contact your health provider for further instruction.

This is particularly important when it comes to reducing the spread of potential Covid-19 cases.

An allergy test is a good way to pinpoint any particular triggers within the home.

Eliminating exposure to those triggers can help alleviate symptoms.

Dr. Lu says if you find you aren't able to avoid triggers or if your symptoms continue to be debiliating than you can always take an antihistimine like Reactine.

Dr. Lu shared that if you still are having symptoms you can talk to your doctor about getting an allergy shots or some kind of immunotherapy to desensitize your body to those allergens.