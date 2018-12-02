

Two people have died following serious collisions in Metro Vancouver.

In the North Shore, Highway 1 was shut down for hours following a fatal crash in a construction zone, along a stretch of road that does not have concrete barriers.

Three vehicles were involved in the head-on crash around 7 p.m. Saturday. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

RCMP confirmed one person has died and did not specify the injuries of the other people involved.

Very serious crash on Highway 1 in North Vancouver near Mountain Highway. 3 vehicles involved, crews have covered 1 with a tarp. Expect heavy delays until the scene is clear. pic.twitter.com/FmL6QyhSca — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) December 2, 2018

In Surrey, a woman has died following a serious collision early Sunday morning.

RCMP received multiple 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 80 Avenue and 128 Street just around 12:45 a.m.

Mounties in Surrey said a Honda minivan collided with a Buick sedan and people in both vehicles were taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a woman in her 30s, later succumbed to her injuries.

The people in the minivan, two adults and two children, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for about 10 hours while police collected evidence.

Authorities are investigating the cause of both fatal collisions.

Mounties are asking witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.