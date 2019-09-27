A home in an Aldergrove cul-de-sac was surrounded by police tape Friday afternoon as investigators combed through the area.

Langley RCMP confirmed to CTV News there is an “unfolding investigation” in the 27500 block of 31 B Avenue.

The BC Coroners Service was called to the scene and removed a body from inside the house.

Views from CTV Vancouver’s Chopper 9 show a house cordoned off by police tape from its front yard as neighbours watch from the sidewalk.

RCMP say the incident is not a public safety concern.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.