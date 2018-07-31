

The Canadian Press





Northbound travel over the Coquihalla Highway was closed overnight following a deadly crash involving several vehicles.

An RCMP news release says two transport trucks collided about 50 kilometres north of Hope just after 9 p.m., and the resulting fire spread to bush beside the road, prompting a response from wildfire crews based in Kamloops.

As that blaze was being brought under control another northbound vehicle slammed into the rear of a separate transport truck, killing the driver of the smaller vehicle.

The fire and crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway for hours, with drivers advised to travel to the Interior via Highways 1 or 3 because the route is not expected to re-open until after 9 a.m.