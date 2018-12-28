

A chowder restaurant in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood says it's investigating an allegation that a customer found a dead rat inside a bowl of soup.

The claim came to light Thursday after a social media user posted video purportedly showing a rat being lifted out of a bread bowl at Crab Park Chowdery.

"Today my friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder and had a little surprise in it," the poster wrote.

The contents of the video have not been verified by health officials. A restaurant manager who spoke to CTV News by phone Friday said the business is co-operating with Vancouver Coastal Health and working to determine exactly what happened.

In the meantime, Crab Park Chowdery remains open.

Vancouver Coastal Health last inspected the restaurant in October, but confirmed it's now responding to "several complaints" that came in Friday morning.

"We are looking into it and will visit the restaurant today," spokesperson Tiffany Akins told CTV News in an email.

The health authority said there were signs of rodents during an inspection at Crab Park Chowdery back in February.

An inspection report posted online indicates the premises was "not protected from the entrance of pests" early that month, though the concerns appear to have been addressed shortly after.

A follow-up inspection conducted on Feb. 23 no longer found any issue with rodents, nor did later routine inspections conducted in April or October.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith