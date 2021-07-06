Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers

VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA and local Mounties are investigating an animal cruelty incident after a dog was found dead in Shuswap Lake last week.

In statement issued Tuesday, the RCMP said the dog was found on July 1 west of Bruhn Bridge.

The dog had been tied to some sort of anchoring device that Mounties said stopped it from being able to reach the shore or touch the bottom of the lake. There was also another line tied to a pole on the shore nearby.

Shuswap Lake is located in B.C.'s southern Interior, about a five-hour drive northeast of Vancouver.

Police didn't say what type of dog it was, only that it was a large breed.

The dog's remains were collected by the SPCA's investigators.

"This is a disturbing discovery as it appears the animal was intentionally made to suffer by drowning," the RCMP's news release said.

Anyone with information about the dog or who may have been responsible for its death should call the BC SPCA or Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.